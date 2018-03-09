  • Jerry Seinfeld to perform show in Jacksonville

    Seinfeld, anyone? 

    The Emmy award-winning comedian will perform a show in Jacksonville on May 3 at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

    Tickets start at $63, and the show starts at 7 p.m. 

    Seinfeld is the co-creator of the namesake American television sitcom surrounding the New York City comic and the misadventures of his friends.  

    Since the sitcom ended in 1998, Seinfeld has taken part in other comedy projects with the latest ones being his interview show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and a Netflix standup special.

