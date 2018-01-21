  • JFRD searching for person in water near downtown Jacksonville

    Updated:

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is searching the water near the Shipyards, where a person has reportedly fallen in the water.

    Crews are searching the water near Bay Street and Bryan Street.

