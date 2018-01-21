JFRD searching for person in water near downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is searching the water near the Shipyards, where a person has reportedly fallen in the water.
Crews are responding to a marine incident at shipyards by Bay and Bryan where someone has reportedly fallen into the water....crews are trying to locate individual now— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 21, 2018
JSO and JFRD have marine boats in the water....along with crews on shore and on bridge searching— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 21, 2018
Crews are searching the water near Bay Street and Bryan Street.
