Video: JFRD rescues workers dangling from downtown building

Jacksonville first responders rescued two workers dangling from a Jacksonville high-rise on Monday.
Scaffolding reportedly gave way and left the workers hanging from the side of the BB&T building in downtown Jacksonville.
The workers were reportedly working to waterproof the building near the 17th floor.
A crowd gathered below to watch as a special operations team worked to rescue the workers from the roof.
The workers were pulled to safety live on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5:50 p.m.
The rescue forced the closure of Forsyth Street in front of the building.
