Video: JFRD rescues workers dangling from downtown building

    Jacksonville first responders rescued two workers dangling from a Jacksonville high-rise on Monday.

    Scaffolding reportedly gave way and left the workers hanging from the side of the BB&T building in downtown Jacksonville.

    The workers were reportedly working to waterproof the building near the 17th floor.

    A crowd gathered below to watch as a special operations team worked to rescue the workers from the roof. 

    The workers were pulled to safety live on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5:50 p.m. 

    The rescue forced the closure of Forsyth Street in front of the building.

