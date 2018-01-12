JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach will have the opportunity to get into the "Margaritaville state of mind" after the beachside city confirmed a proposal to construct a "Margaritaville" hotel project.
Jacksonville Beach director of planning and development Bill Mann said the project is planned for the vacant, oceanfront block between North 6th street and 7th Avenue North.
Mann added the eight-story hotel will include 211 rooms and internal garage parking. The facility will also feature a ground-level restaurant, commercial space and outside amenities.
SEE ALSO: Girls meet ‘Maui' at Hawaiian Costco
Mann said the hotel project would connect with the city's seawalk boardwalk to the south along the oceanfront.
The project is in development plan review with the city's Planning and Development Department. Mann said there's not yet a start date for the construction.
LOCAL: Plans for craft brewery in historic Jacksonville church
The "Margaritaville" restaurant in Jacksonville Beach would be one of 32 restaurants in the Jimmy Buffet franchise. There are several locations in Florida, including ones in Orlando and Hollywood.
If the project pulls through, residents and visitors can enjoy an ambiance where "island music rules" and "waiting lines for anything" are things of the past.
Jimmy Buffet 'Margaritaville' hotel possibly coming to Jacksonville Beach🍹🍹 | https://t.co/9QpwSximMp pic.twitter.com/00VrRgDsOj— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}