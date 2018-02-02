Jogger grabbed by the throat in Riverside Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman says she was attacked while running Thursday evening in Jacksonville's Riverside area.
The woman told police from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that she had been jogging at about 7:16 p.m. on the sidewalk along the river behind the YMCA located on Riverside Avenue.
The police report said an unknown woman got in front of the jogger and started yelling, "You coming at me?" The jogger said she and the woman went "side to side" before the woman grabbed the jogger by the throat.
The two got into a fight, police reported. The jogger was able to get the woman off of her, and the woman then ran south down the Riverwalk, police said.
The jogger said her attacker did not seem to be in her right mind and smelled like alcohol.
Police reported that the victim had scratches on her throat. Police searched the area to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful, police said.
