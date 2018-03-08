Longtime JSO manager accused of using work funds for home improvement

Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of their employees Thursday morning in a press conference.
Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced that the Sheriff's Office arrested William G. Winstead, a JSO facilities manager and 27-year member, Wednesday night.
A tip came to JSO's integrity unit last Thursday about Winstead possibly using blanket orders for personal use.
The complainant said the blanket orders were potentially being used to build a deck at a home.
The tip led investigators to discover that Winstead did use the orders for personal use, Ivey said.
Winstead is being charged with a third-degree felony of organized fraud, engaging in scheme to defraud and obtaining property for less than $20,000.
Ivey said Winstead has resigned since his arrest.
The Sheriff's Office will coordinate with the State Attorney's Office to determine how Winstead will be prosecuted.
Ivey said Winstead's arrest is the second arrest involving a JSO employee in 2018. Ten JSO employees were arrested in 2017, Ivey added.
