0 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office increases security during Confederate statue rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville officers upped security and shut down city blocks as opposing groups rallied at Hemming Park Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had officers on the ground and watching from the roof of City Hall as TakeEmDownJax called for the removal of the Confederate statue at Hemming Park.

Two groups are planning to gather at Hemming Park today on opposite sides of the Confederate monument issue @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BT6bSnaEtq — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Counter-protesters showed up to the park several hours before TakeEmDownJax. Several of them said they traveled from out of state.

“Leave the history alone. Leave the monuments up,” said Tara Brandau, who opposes removing the monument.

This group is rallying against a group advocating for the removal of Confederate statues in #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3ZCRKEbg41 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Brandau and several other counter-protesters said they worried removing the statues would lead to history repeating itself.

One counter-protester, who would not give his name, showed Action News Jax protective gear and a medic pack that he brought with him from Virginia.

“The risk of something happening is rather great, unfortunately,” he said. “There’s a lot of personal risk that goes with this.”

Group says monuments are a reminder of our past. One man says he thinks taking them down could lead history to repeat itself @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wfZUkSNzoO — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

“I feel very strongly that we need to come out and support the effort to take these down,” Rebecca Shore said.

Shore was among the crowd of TakeEmDownJax supporters on the other side of an orange barrier that separated the opposing groups.

T-bird says he’s here from Virginia to stand with this group. Says he heard about the rally on Facebook @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kZ8XxK0qRZ — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

TakeEmDownJax has been advocating for the removal of the Confederate statue at Hemming Park for nearly a year.

Jill Lauren said the group wants to see the statue moved to a museum.

“The end goal is more unity in this community, and the entire population feel they are equal and represented,” she said.

JSO explaining to the crowd lawful protests expectations and how officers plan to protect them @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/VmkKk1VEvj — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Counter-protesters said they also want to see more unity without taking down symbols of their heritage.

“We’re all Americans we all should be standing together, united. Help the homeless, the veterans, the children,” Brandau said.

“If someone else wants a monument up, don’t take this one down. There’s plenty of room. Put one up over here somewhere,” counter-protester James Del Brock said.

A man opposing the removal of this statue tells me he wants to see more statues erected in Hemming Park that honor prominent black leaders in #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jre5Lphtak — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Members of the group opposing the removal of the statues tell me most of them are from out of town. I’ve met people from Virginia and Georgia @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7gncm3VVq5 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

JSO officers and barriers at Hemming Park where two clashing protest groups are gathering. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AFaas1qBez — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

This barrier is up to separate the two groups on either side of the Confederate monument debate in #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2CyKTgNE7g — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

There are a few spotters on the roof of City Hall. They’re watching the crowd at Hemming Park @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5KEw9Pl3L0 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

The group advocating for the removal of the Confederate statues is expected to be here around 2 p.m. @ActionNewsJax — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

This is the message @JSOPIO has read to both groups out here at Hemming Park. Officers tell me they’ve increased security for this rally for and against Confederate monuments @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hm2jMshLSX — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

You can see the barriers separating the protester groups. Officers standing by as a few people engage the group opposing the removal of the monuments @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Rae85V3n2R — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Peace keepers asking protest attendees not to engage the counter protesters @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oeMnx6BubO — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Here’s a look at the group gathered for the @TakeEmDownJAX rally at Hemming Park @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ICOpnHDXio — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

TakeEmDownJax leader says its Jacksonville’s turn to take down Confederate statues @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NSrWOH7cDO — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

JSO telling this man with a megaphone that he’s breaching peace of Take Em Down Jax rally. Told him he can no longer use it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/DQkhxcdvX5 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Members of the crowd advocating for the removal of the Confederate statues in #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ShitqEzdrr — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Members of the Take Em Down Jax rally @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LCdugw0fg9 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

Officers have had to talk to several people out here. Many officers and peace keepers walking around @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yUNJvG9bWO — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

"I love Jacksonville. I just think we can do better:" This couple came out to support @TakeEmDownJAX's efforts to have the Confederate statue at Hemming Park relocated @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ghEQd9tTIW — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

#Jacksonville man in support of relocating Confederate statue: "I can’t imagine in Europe that they would have monuments to Nazis in public squares" @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IAdLZh86S5 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

#Jacksonville woman on counter protesters at TakeEmDownJax rally: "To know that this faction is fighting against us. It makes us want to fight even more" @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rIcYgg1njL — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 28, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.