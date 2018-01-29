  • Jacksonville Sheriff's Office increases security during Confederate statue rally

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville officers upped security and shut down city blocks as opposing groups rallied at Hemming Park Sunday.

    Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had officers on the ground and watching from the roof of City Hall as TakeEmDownJax called for the removal of the Confederate statue at Hemming Park.

    Counter-protesters showed up to the park several hours before TakeEmDownJax. Several of them said they traveled from out of state.

    “Leave the history alone. Leave the monuments up,” said Tara Brandau, who opposes removing the monument. 

    Brandau and several other counter-protesters said they worried removing the statues would lead to history repeating itself.

    One counter-protester, who would not give his name, showed Action News Jax protective gear and a medic pack that he brought with him from Virginia. 

    “The risk of something happening is rather great, unfortunately,” he said. “There’s a lot of personal risk that goes with this.”

    “I feel very strongly that we need to come out and support the effort to take these down,” Rebecca Shore said. 

    Shore was among the crowd of TakeEmDownJax supporters on the other side of an orange barrier that separated the opposing groups.

    TakeEmDownJax has been advocating for the removal of the Confederate statue at Hemming Park for nearly a year.

    Jill Lauren said the group wants to see the statue moved to a museum.

    “The end goal is more unity in this community, and the entire population feel they are equal and represented,” she said.

    Counter-protesters said they also want to see more unity without taking down symbols of their heritage.

    “We’re all Americans we all should be standing together, united. Help the homeless, the veterans, the children,” Brandau said.

    “If someone else wants a monument up, don’t take this one down. There’s plenty of room. Put one up over here somewhere,” counter-protester James Del Brock said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: