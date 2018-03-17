JSO: Man dies after shooting at Oakwood Villa apartments

Jacksonville officers are searching for three men after a fatal shooting at Oakwood Villa apartments Saturday.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting at 8201 Kona Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a spokesperson said.
Officers said a 29-year-old man was shot at least once inside the apartment. He died at the hospital.
JSO spoke with two witnesses who were at the apartment. The spokesperson said investigation revealed a fight broke out after three men entered the apartment.
They fled after the man was shot, according to JSO. Officers do not have any information about their identities or a motive in the shooting.
Neighbors told Action News Jax that the 29-year-old was a family man and had three children.
