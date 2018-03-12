JSO: Man screams 'Kill me, just shoot me now' during traffic stop

MORE WEIRD FLORIDA: Clay County teacher reportedly attacks woman during baseball practice
A 19-year-old man was taken to UF Health after a bizarre traffic stop on Acorn Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a report.
A JSO officer said he saw Noah Erdahl speed past him in a Dodge Challenger on Friday night. Erdahl struck another car and continued, and the officer gave pursuit, a police report said.
Erdahl stopped in the middle of an intersection and exited the vehicle, saying, "KIll me." As JSO officers attempted to detain him, he conitnued to yell, "Kill me, kill me, I need you to get me out of this trip."
Erdahl told officers he had taken acid, the police report said. He yelled at the officers "Just shoot me now, kill me, please."
The arresting officers were kicked by Erdahl as they attempted to secure him into a patrol car, the report said. It eventually took a half-dozen to secure the suspect.
The U.S. Navy is Erdahl's employer, the report said. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and resisting an officer with violence.
