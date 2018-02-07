JSO says Hispanics are being targeted for robberies in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that unknown suspects are targeting Hispanic males at apartment complexes around Duval County.
JSO said said that "various weapons" are being used to commit the robberies, including guns, hammers and baseball bats.
Most of the robberies have occurred on Friday and Saturday nights, JSO said. Some of the vcitims have been injured, JSO said.
In the past seven days the following locations have reported incidents:
- 5675 Barnhill Dr
- 10960 Beach Blvd
- 3534 Smithfield St
- 7500 Powers Ave
- 8030 S Old Kings Rd
- 9801 Old Baymeadows Rd
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}