JSO: Woman pees on driveway during burglary at Jacksonville home

Jacksonville officers are trying to identify a woman accused of peeing on the driveway of a home and then breaking in, police said.
A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said officers found a broken window and sliding glass door at the home on River Edge Place March 6.
Surveillance video showed a woman back a vehicle into the driveway around 9:15 a.m.
JSO released surveillance images of the woman peeing in the driveway before she allegedly broke into the home.
JSO said she walked back and forth from the house to the car several times.
Multiple power tools, a laptop, iPad and checks were missing.
JSO is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman. They're also seeking information about the owner or location of the red, 4-door car she was in.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Do you recognize this woman? JSO says she urinated on the driveway of a #Jacksonville home before breaking into it @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/jDEU49w59m pic.twitter.com/xm9hnvBW4d— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 14, 2018
