Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Teen tells Gloria Williams 'I love you' in jailhouse letters

    By: Russell Colburn , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Action News Jax has obtained handwritten letters between Gloria Williams and the woman she's accused of kidnapping at birth and raising as her own.

    Prosecutors say Williams pretended to be a hospital worker and kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley at birth from University Hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998.

    That hospital is now UF Health Jacksonville.

    Investigators say Williams raised the girl as her own daughter in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo.

    After years of no progress on this case, police finally made an arrest in January 2017.

    In one of those new letters obtained by Action News Jax, Manigo, now 19 years old, calls Williams her mom, and says, “I love you no matter what.”

    She says, “There is nothing or no one who can change that.”

    In her own letter, Williams calls Manigo her "sweet daughter," and says, “You will always be my baby.”

    Williams is expected back in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

