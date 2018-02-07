0 Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping case: Teen tells Gloria Williams 'I love you' in jailhouse letters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Action News Jax has obtained handwritten letters between Gloria Williams and the woman she's accused of kidnapping at birth and raising as her own.

At 5: New hand-written jailhouse letters between #GloriaWilliams & the woman she’s accused of kidnapping at birth & raising as her own daughter. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QfjXo4CfVr — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) February 7, 2018

Prosecutors say Williams pretended to be a hospital worker and kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley at birth from University Hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998.

That hospital is now UF Health Jacksonville.

Investigators say Williams raised the girl as her own daughter in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo.

Handwritten jailhouse letters to Gloria Williams from Kamiyah Mobley, raised under the name Alexis Manigo. @RussellANjax breaks down new evidence released by the State Attorneys Office. @ActionNewsJax at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/P8CdVn7wpP — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 7, 2018

After years of no progress on this case, police finally made an arrest in January 2017.

In one of those new letters obtained by Action News Jax, Manigo, now 19 years old, calls Williams her mom, and says, “I love you no matter what.”

"I want everything to go back to normal. I want you home. I need you home. Yeah, I have a mom out here but I need my mother someone who knows me..." Letters to #GloriaWilliams from the child she allegedly kidnapped & raised. @RussellANjax breaks down new evidence at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/5JcowT56FY — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 7, 2018

She says, “There is nothing or no one who can change that.”

In her own letter, Williams calls Manigo her "sweet daughter," and says, “You will always be my baby.”

Williams is expected back in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Jailhouse letter addressed to "Alexis Aiken" #GloriaWillams named the child Alexis Manigo, her biological fathers lasnt name is Aiken. pic.twitter.com/WeVoEviX7x — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 7, 2018

Jailhouse letters from #GloriaWilliams who is accused of kidnapping a baby from Jacksonville she raised as her own. @RussellANjax brings you the letters and interviews in newly released evidence at 6:00 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SfpBS3kF0d — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 7, 2018

