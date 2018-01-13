Kamiyah Mobley talks life with birth family a year after alleged kidnapper's arrest

0

A year after the woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley at birth was arrested, the teen is talking about life with her biological family.

Mobley was renamed Alexis Manigo after she was taken from a Jacksonville hospital at just 8 hours old.

DailyMailTV shared new photos of Mobley and her birth family, a year after she was reunited with them.

“The first time we hugged was very exciting,” Mobley said. “She was shaking with joy.”

Mobley tells DailyMailTV that she’s been spending time with her father in Jacksonville.

“When I met my dad it was even more exciting because I was like, ‘Oh, he looks like me,'” she said.

Jury selection in the trial of Gloria Williams, the woman accused of kidnapping Mobley, starts in February.

Williams was arrested in January 2017 after detectives cracked the 18-year-old case.

Records show Mobley became suspicious after looking for paperwork to apply for a job in Walterboro, South Carolina and later told a friend that she was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a baby.

Police arrested Williams after discovering Mobley had a fraudulent Social Security card and birth certificate.

The Social Security number listed with Alexis Manigo's name was issued to a man in Virginia, who died in 1983.

Mobley said she was hoping the case would not go to trial, and that she and Williams talk by phone several times a week as Williams sits in the Duval County jail.

“I think they should be lenient, because it’s not like she took me and tortured me all my life,” Mobley told DailyMailTV.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says prosecutors will have a tough time proving it was Williams who kidnapped Mobley in 1998.

“You don’t want leniency from a prosecutor’s standpoint. You want to teach people in the community that if you abduct somebody, there’s a maximum penalty,” he said.

Mobley tells DailyMailTV that she will never abandon Williams.

“I’m not mad at her,” she said. “Of course I forgive her.”

