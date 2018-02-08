RELATED: Teen tells Gloria Williams 'I love you' in jailhouse letters
Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as a baby in Jacksonville in 1998 and spent her life as Alexis Manigo in South Carolina, will have her story told on "Iyanla: Fix My Life."
The show said in a promotional video that Mobley will appear on the show's season premiere on March 3.
The show airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The show's website said that "Iyanla Vanzant returns with her most explosive season premiere to date, featuring Kamiyah Mobley, an angry 19-year-old who was kidnapped at birth and raised by her abductor for nearly her entire life."
Mobley's accused abductor, Gloria Williams, could agree to a plea deal in the case as soon as Monday. She has been in the Duval County Jail ever since her January 2017 arrest.
On Thursday, jury selection for Williams' trial was canceled.
Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said: "There's no question that a deal is now in the works, because you don’t cancel jury selection without the judge’s approval."
On Wednesday, extensive video was released that showed Williams' initial interrogation in South Carolina. (Watch below)
