Keystone Heights student accused of school threats

A Keystone Heights student was arrested in connection with a school threat, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
The student was arrested a day after authorities arrested another student accused of making threats at the school.
The Sheriff's Office said administrators at Keystone Heights Junior / Senior High School found a written threat in a classroom. The threat was written on a desk, and a teacher found it between classes, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.
The threat said the school was going to be attacked, and it gave a gave a date and a time. The school then contacted the authorities.
A school resource officer was able to narrow down a list of suspected students, and a 12-year-old suspect eventually confessed, deputies said.
The school was never placed on lockdown.
The student was arrested and charged with two felony counts and a misdemeanor, the Sheriff's Office said.
