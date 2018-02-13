0 Kyleigh Kosters: Missing Jacksonville teen found safe, parents say

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m., 2/12/18: Kyleigh's family said she has been found safe.

GREAT NEWS! Kyleigh's father tells me JSO found their daughter. They are going to be reunited shortly. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/bdK2r2DM34 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 12, 2018

Original story below:

Kyleigh Kosters, 13, hasn’t been seen since late Feb. 10, when she reportedly left her Mandarin home through her bedroom window.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at the family's home at 8 a.m on Feb. 11 and began an investigation.

Here is a poster Kyleigh’s father has been handing out. The photo was taken just days before she disappeared. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NinspDwZpu — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 12, 2018

Here are five things to know about her disappearance:

1. Kyleigh apparently stuffed pillows under bedsheets to imitate her body.

JSO said there were clothes on the bed and pillows under the sheets. The window to her room was open, but the blinds were left closed. The screen on the window was pushed out slightly.

2. Her family said this is the first time she's run away.

The family’s home on Lake Fern Drive in Mandarin has security cameras, but Kyleigh was not seen walking away from the house or leaving in a car.

3. Kyleigh’s dad said that Kyleigh had been asking about “prostitutes.”

According to JSO, Kyleigh asked her father if prostitutes led a good life. Her laptop had Google searches including “How to find a John” and “what is a pimp.” Her father told JSO that Kyleigh’s biological mother has been referred by Kyleigh as being a prostitute before.

4. Kyleigh is adopted and has been living with the Kosters for two years. She has no known social media accounts.

Kyleigh’s father said that he tracks her online activity. Kyleigh’s father added that her social life is “very limited.”

5. JSO canvassed the neighborhood and found nothing.

Her mother said on Facebook that she is concerned that “she may have taken a bus somewhere.”

The teen was reported missing to JSO and entered into the National Crime Information Center. A Florida Missing Child Alert has NOT been issued yet. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 12, 2018

In the report, the father mentioned that Kyleigh referred to her bio mom as a prostitute. He said he found Google searches on the teen's computer asking "how to find a john" and "what is a pimp". @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 12, 2018

