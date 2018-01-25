0 Larry Nassar abuse scandal: Jacksonville mom speaks out about life after gymnast daughter's abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local mom said she is dealing with the guilt of knowing she put a convicted sexual abuser in her child's life.

Larry Nassar, former team doctor for the American gymnastics team, was sentenced Wednesday to 175 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults.

Jenny Howard told Action News Jax that her daughter, Jessica Howard, was one of the first victims who stood up against Nassar.

Jessica Howard’s dream was to compete on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team. Her mom said her passion, grit, determination and commitment won her admission into an elite group of athletes.

Jenny Howard showed us pictures from Jessica's competitions and said, “I’m so proud of her, that was incredible.”

Jenny Howard said Jessica was passionate about rhythmic gymnastics, but there was a disturbing secretive scandal hidden in this sport.

“It’s devastating, disappointing, and I’m absolutely disgusted,” Jenny Howard said.

Jessica was one of the first athletes to speak out about former USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar.

Jenny Howard said once Jessica entered this elite group, parents had no interaction with their daughters during competitive sessions.

“It doesn’t even cross your mind. You trust them explicitly and they do hold your child’s future completely in their hands,” Jenny Howard said.

She explained the rigorousness of the athlete’s schedules, expectations from participants, and the contracts these girls had to sign.

“I hate what this man has done. I hate what USA Gymnastics didn’t do when they found out,” Howard said.

More than 150 victims came forward, sharing similar stories of sexual abuse by Nassar. Parents told us if they’d known, they’d never put their daughters in this situation. They also feel they’re the victims in this scenario because a system that guarantees it will provide care and safety for their children fell short.

In an effort to cope, Jenny Howard said her daughter has turned to destructive behaviors. Jessica’s mom said her daughter is working on rebuilding her life after being betrayed by people she trusted the most.

“I would love to see her back into the person that she is,” Jenny Howard said.

Jenny Howard said Jessica isn’t alone; many athletes are working to heal from the emotional, physical and sexual abuse they encountered under the supposedly watchful eye of a prestigious organization.

