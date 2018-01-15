  • Jaguars beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, move on to AFC Championship Round

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    WHAT'S NEXT: The Jaguars take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship, Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on CBS47.

    9 p.m.: The Jaguars are set to arrive at EverBank Field around 9:30 p.m. WATCH LIVE on FACEBOOK:

    8:46 p.m. Fans began filing into EverBank Field to greet the Jaguars, who were expected back in town on Sunday night around 9:30.

    4:44 p.m.: The City of Jacksonville announced a welcome back celebration tonight at 6:30 p.m. at EverBank Field.

    The City of Jacksonville is encouraging everyone NOT go to the airport as there will be no access to the team, only at EverBank. Parking is available in Gate 1.

    The Jaguars said the estimated time of arrival for the team at EverBank field is 9 p.m. 

    Parking is available in all sports complex lots. 

    The Jaguars said they anticipate at least two players will address those who come to celebration.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is strongly encouraging fans to leave all bags at home to ensure a safe environment.

    Play off Postgame show:

    4:27 FINAL SCORE: Jaguars 45, Steelers 42.

    4:16 p.m. FIELD GOAL! Lambo is good for 3 points. Jaguars 45, Steelers 35

    4:13 p.m. 2 minute warning. Jaguars have possession. 

    4:06 p.m. Touchdown pass to Le'Veon Bell. Jaguars 42, Steelers 35. 

    3:52 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! Bortles to Bohanon to bring the lead to 42 for the Jaguars, Steelers 28.

    3:43 p.m. Steelers answer quick with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown. Jaguars 35, Steelers 28.

    3:34 p.m. TOUCHDOWN!

    Keelan Cole pulls in a 45-yard pass, setting up a Fournette TD, making it Jags 35, Steelers 21. 

    3:19 p.m. Top of the 4th Quarter: 

    Jaguars 28, Steelers 21. Jaguars punt partially blocked, Steelers will have the ball in Jaguars territory. 

    3:02 p.m. Injury report: 

    Leonard Fournette is back in the game. 

    2:58 p.m. Touchdown by Steelers: 

    Jaguars 28, Steelers 21.

    2:50 p.m. Start of the 3rd

    Jaguars 28, Steelers 14.

    2:39 p.m. Halftime: 

    Halftime score Jaguars 28, Steelers 14.

    2:18 p.m. Fumble by Ben Rothlesberger, recovered by Telvin Smith for a touchdown! 

    Scoop and score! Telvin Smith picks up a TD, Josh Lambo's extra point makes it Jaguars 28, Steelers 7.

    2:10 p.m. Injury report: 

    Leonard Fournette is limping from an ankle injury, questionable to return.

    1:53 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! 0-21, Jaguars: 

    YELDON TD! Touchdown from TJ, extra point by Lambo makes it Jags 21, Steelers 0

     

    1:31 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! 0-14, Jagaurs: 

     Fournette again! TD, extra point makes it Jags 14, Steelers 0

    1:28 p.m. INTERCEPTION:

     1:12 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! 

    Leonard Fournette TD, extra point makes it Jags 7, Steelers 0
     

    1:00 p.m. Kickoff: 

    11 a.m. Countdown to Kickoff: 

