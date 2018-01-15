0

WHAT'S NEXT: The Jaguars take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship, Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on CBS47.

9 p.m.: The Jaguars are set to arrive at EverBank Field around 9:30 p.m. WATCH LIVE on FACEBOOK:

8:46 p.m. Fans began filing into EverBank Field to greet the Jaguars, who were expected back in town on Sunday night around 9:30.

4:44 p.m.: The City of Jacksonville announced a welcome back celebration tonight at 6:30 p.m. at EverBank Field.

The City of Jacksonville is encouraging everyone NOT go to the airport as there will be no access to the team, only at EverBank. Parking is available in Gate 1.

The Jaguars said the estimated time of arrival for the team at EverBank field is 9 p.m.

Parking is available in all sports complex lots.

The Jaguars said they anticipate at least two players will address those who come to celebration.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is strongly encouraging fans to leave all bags at home to ensure a safe environment.

Play off Postgame show:

4:27 FINAL SCORE: Jaguars 45, Steelers 42.

4:16 p.m. FIELD GOAL! Lambo is good for 3 points. Jaguars 45, Steelers 35

4:13 p.m. 2 minute warning. Jaguars have possession.

4:06 p.m. Touchdown pass to Le'Veon Bell. Jaguars 42, Steelers 35.

3:52 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! Bortles to Bohanon to bring the lead to 42 for the Jaguars, Steelers 28.

We will have live post game after CBS gets off on @AllThingsCBS47 for a half hour with @DanHicken and me. Keep it locked to your official #Jaguars stations @ActionNewsJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

3:43 p.m. Steelers answer quick with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown. Jaguars 35, Steelers 28.

3:34 p.m. TOUCHDOWN!

Keelan Cole pulls in a 45-yard pass, setting up a Fournette TD, making it Jags 35, Steelers 21.

3:19 p.m. Top of the 4th Quarter:

Jaguars 28, Steelers 21. Jaguars punt partially blocked, Steelers will have the ball in Jaguars territory.

We go to the 4th quarter in Pittsburgh. The #Jaguars cling to a one touchdown lead 28-21 on the road with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. This is fun. #ASJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

3:02 p.m. Injury report:

Leonard Fournette is back in the game.

Fournette back in the game. Judging by the way he walked off, he's fighting through this one — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) January 14, 2018

The Jaguars are leading in Pittsburgh with 20 minutes to go in the game. Everyone take a deep breath. This is the playoffs - everyone is good. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

2:58 p.m. Touchdown by Steelers:

Jaguars 28, Steelers 21.

What a throw by Big Ben and the bonus possession at the end of the half is a killer - Everything is hard right now for Pittsburgh but they are scoring. 28-21 #Jaguars lead it. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

Was a great catch—- steelers making plays, we have to counter but not panic — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) January 14, 2018

2:50 p.m. Start of the 3rd

Jaguars 28, Steelers 14.

2:39 p.m. Halftime:

Halftime score Jaguars 28, Steelers 14.

2:18 p.m. Fumble by Ben Rothlesberger, recovered by Telvin Smith for a touchdown!

Scoop and score! Telvin Smith picks up a TD, Josh Lambo's extra point makes it Jaguars 28, Steelers 7.

2:10 p.m. Injury report:

Leonard Fournette is limping from an ankle injury, questionable to return.

The impact this could have on this game can't be overstated. #Jaguars https://t.co/5hc2dHIasp — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 14, 2018

1:53 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! 0-21, Jaguars:

YELDON TD! Touchdown from TJ, extra point by Lambo makes it Jags 21, Steelers 0

1:31 p.m. TOUCHDOWN! 0-14, Jagaurs:

Fournette again! TD, extra point makes it Jags 14, Steelers 0

1:28 p.m. INTERCEPTION:

What a play by Myles Jack - unbelievable play by a linebacker. Picked off Big Ben. That's number 6 for the #Jaguars this year off Roethlisberger. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

1:12 p.m. TOUCHDOWN!

Leonard Fournette TD, extra point makes it Jags 7, Steelers 0



TD Leonard Leap!!!! — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) January 14, 2018

1:00 p.m. Kickoff:

Where are all the Bills fans? pic.twitter.com/t9qGYj0KR6 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

11 a.m. Countdown to Kickoff:

I’m not sure these are flurries or if it’s just drifting off top of Heinz Field. It feels like the Playoffs. #Jaguars #ASJax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nM6bodg3ec — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 14, 2018

