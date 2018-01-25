Man accused of killing girlfriend in Moncrief home held without bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of killing his girlfriend inside her Moncrief home is being held without bond.
On Thursday, Marvin Williams faced a judge for the first time since being arrested and charged with the murder of Cassandra Valentin.
Investigators discovered the popular local hairstylist stabbed to death inside the house on Frank E Avenue while doing a welfare check Monday.
Court records show the pair had a long history of domestic violence.
A longtime colleague of Valentin was at Williams’ court appearance Thursday.
Ephriam Anderson said he’s fighting for justice for his friend. “It’s never going to feel the same. You can never and you will never be able to replace this,” he said.
Williams is due back in court on Feb. 15.
