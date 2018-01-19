0

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in the death investigation of Jordan Cooper, the Clay County Sheriff's said.

In a press conference Friday at the Sheriff's Office, deputies released more developments in Cooper's murder, including the timeline of events that led to her death.

Authorities said a man named Joe Arthur Turner, 27, has been arrested in the murder investigation. Turner has been in custody since Dec. 29, deputies added.

SEE ALSO: Jordan Cooper's family 'consumed with grief' after her body found

Turner was arrested under an arrest warrant from a burglary incident on Nov. 1, 2017, on the same street on which Cooper lived, deputies said.

27 year old Joe Turner arrested for murder, sexual battery and burglary in Jordan Cooper case. He lived in the same neighborhood as her @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wOiHr0pW0J — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

Deputies said Turner lived on the same street as Cooper. While searching his home, investigators said they found a bag of women's clothing in the attic. Some of the clothes belonged to Cooper.

Deputies said they believe Turner killed Cooper in her home and that he acted alone.

Deputies said they are still processing items involved in the murder.

Investigators were able to positively match Turner's identity based on a Band-Aid that was found in Cooper's house during the investigation.

Turner faces charges of burglary, sexual battery and murder. Turner is being held on no bond.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said Jordan was first reported missing on Nov. 26 by her mother. She was last seen in Keystone Heights.

Her disappearance prompted widespread searches led by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies across Northeast Florida.

Her body was found Dec. 9 in what investigators described as a “very concealed” area in her home, two weeks after she was reported missing. Authorities had previously searched her home, but initially didn't locate her body, which was hidden under layers of insulation.

Clay deputies said Cooper's family has been notified of the arrest and ask to grieve in privacy.

"This is a bittersweet day for the Cooper family as well as for the Clay County Sheriff's Office," Chief of Detectives Wayne Mckinney said in the press conference. "Jordan Cooper was an innocent soul...Her absence will not only be felt by the Cooper family but by the Clay County sheriff's Office as well the community for years and years to come."

This release was just handed out to the media. Still waiting for someone to arrive before the press conference can start @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/TiYumFoux2 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.