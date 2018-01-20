0

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in the death investigation of Jordan Cooper, the Clay County Sheriff's said.

In a press conference Friday at the Sheriff's Office, deputies released more developments in the murder of the 25-year-old woman, including the timeline of events that led to her death.

Authorities said a man named Joe Arthur Turner, 27, was arrested in the murder investigation. Turner has been in custody since Dec. 29, deputies said.

Turner was arrested under an arrest warrant from a burglary incident on November 1, 2017, on the same street on which Cooper lived, deputies said.

27 year old Joe Turner arrested for murder, sexual battery and burglary in Jordan Cooper case. He lived in the same neighborhood as her @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wOiHr0pW0J — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

Deputies said Turner lived on the same street as Cooper. While searching his home, investigators said, they found a bag of women's clothing in the attic. Some of the clothes belonged to Cooper.

Deputies said they believe Turner killed Cooper in her home and that he acted alone.

Deputies said they are still processing items involved in the murder.

Investigators were able to positively match Turner's identity based on a Band-Aid that was found in Cooper's house during the investigation.

Turner’s friend, who didn’t want to be identified, said Cooper and Turner grew up together and she doesn’t think he is capable of hurting her.

“I just can’t believe he would do it to her or to anybody,” a neighbor said.

Before Turner's arrest, neighbor Brien Schaus said deputies came to his house.

“Detectives were asking my wife if she had any clothes missing, so I don’t know if there were more clothes than hers,” Schaus said.

“It's mind-boggling to think that something that you see on 'Dateline,' nothing you see around here,” Schaus said.

Turner is being held without bond as he faces charges of burglary, sexual battery and murder. Authorities said he will appear in court Saturday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said Jordan was first reported missing on Nov. 26 by her mother. She was last seen in Keystone Heights.

Her disappearance prompted widespread searches led by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies across Northeast Florida.

Her body was found Dec. 9 in what investigators described as a “very concealed” area in her home, two weeks after she was reported missing. Authorities had previously searched her home, but initially didn't locate her body, which was hidden under layers of insulation.

Clay County deputies said Cooper's family has been notified of the arrest and asks to grieve in privacy.

"This is a bittersweet day for the Cooper family as well as for the Clay County Sheriff's Office," Chief of Detectives Wayne Mckinney said in the press conference. "Jordan Cooper was an innocent soul. Her absence will not only be felt by the Cooper family but by the Clay County Sheriff's Office as well the community for years and years to come."

This release was just handed out to the media. Still waiting for someone to arrive before the press conference can start @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/TiYumFoux2 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

