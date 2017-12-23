Man and woman dead after Nassau County crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Nassau County on Friday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 51-year-old woman driving a blue 2008 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on US 1 in the left turn lane. A 75-year-old man driving a red 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling southbound on US 1 in the left lane.
The woman made a left turn onto Ratliff Road, which was in the the path of the PT Cruiser. The man driving the cruiser was unable to brake in time and the front of the vehicle collided with the front right of the Nissan Versa.
FHP said the woman died at UF Health Downtown at 6:55 p.m.
The man is in critical condition at UF Health but his 76-year-old female passenger died at UF Health Downtown at 9:30 p.m., according to the FHP report.
Officials will release the names of the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}