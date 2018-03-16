0 Man arrested as police crack down on drug activity in Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach police are cracking down on drugs in the area.

Within the past two weeks they served three search warrants and there are active cases they continue to look into.

Drugs and weapons were seized from a home in Atlantic Beach Thursday.

Police said they found more than 700 grams of marijuana, oxycodone pills, ecstasy and firearms while serving a search warrant.

Police arrested Daniel Ciciora, 33, in the Atlantic Beach drug bust.

“There’s been drug activity around here for a while,” resident Robert Scheilding said.

Officers said that Ciciora left his Atlantic Beach house with three kids in his car before he was arrested. They were able to get an arrest warrant after several drugs were bought at this home.

Neighbors said it's alarming that kids were around the drug activity.

“That’s extremely concerning especially with him being the father of the children and them being around that,” parent Christan Antonini said.

In the police report, Ciciora told officers all the drugs were his and he sells them because he needs the money.

Earlier this month, police raided an Atlantic Beach business and found grenades, moonshine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“I’d like to see more of it go away, but they do what they can,” Scheilding said.

Parents said they are glad to hear that police are cracking down on drugs in the area.

“It makes everyone feel safer and with my kids being here it makes me a happy mom,” Antonini said.

Police said that this is always a priority because drugs lead to other crimes.



