0 Man caught on camera snooping around woman's Murray Hill home

A man was caught on camera snooping around a woman’s home in the Murray Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The homeowner on Prunty Avenue, who didn’t want to be identified, told Action News Jax it happened around 3 a.m.

She said her dog started barking, then her security system alerted her to movement outside.

“I had somebody at my door, trying to look in my window,” she said.

The video captured a man wearing a beanie peeking into the windows. It also shows the suspect approach the front door before getting spooked when the porch light turned on.

The homeowner said she didn’t recognize the suspect.

Action News Jax showed the video to Mark Downing, who lives across the street. He said it was unnerving to see.

“That doesn't make people feel comfortable,” Downing said. “If he was snooping around thinking of breaking in, I hope the police catch him.”

Downing said he’s lived in the area for 10 years and describes the neighborhood as “rough.”

According to JSO’s crime mapping system, there have been 19 break-ins and robberies in the past four weeks within one mile of the area.

While in the neighborhood, Action News Jax noticed several homes had security cameras and signs warning criminals.

Downing said neighbors are always watching.

“It's a community, but it's like the wilderness; you have to watch out for each other and you have to watch your own property very carefully,” Downing said.

He said he plans on purchasing more cameras to protect his home.



