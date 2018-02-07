0 Man dealing with maggots, mold and collapsed ceiling inside his Arlington apartment

A college student living in an Arlington apartment complex described the unhealthy living conditions in his unit.

“The ceilings are caved in, it smells like a dead body. There’s maggots in the freezer. It’s awful,” Tyler Daigle said.

Action News Jax toured Daigle’s unit and saw water dripping from the ceiling and soaking up carpet.

Inside his room and freezer, maggots could be seen.

Daigle said water began to pool up in his bedroom in November when the unit above his flooded.

He said it caused his ceiling to collapse and he stopped paying rent.

We spoke to his Eagle Point apartment complex and the property manager said they offered to move him to a new unit if he paid half his rent.

“We tried to put him in another apartment and he refused. And he has a very high balance and he needs to pay,” property manager Sonya Smith said.

The complex also said he could leave the complex without paying any past due rent, but Daigle said he feels like they should give him a new unit and wipe out the balance because of what he’s been through.

Daigle said the complex started eviction proceedings against him, but he would rather just move into a new unit and can’t afford moving costs.

"It smells like a dead body."

