Man killed in St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in St. Johns County.
Deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at 4 p.m. near an undeveloped area connected to Hickory Forrest Road close to Stratton Boulevard.
The shooting victim was taken to Baptist South Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was later pronounced deceased, the Sheriff's Office said.
The victim has been identified as Kahlil R. Cooke, 21, of Jacksonville.
The Sheriff's Office said witnesses told authorities the shooting appeared to be isolated between individuals who were meeting in the area.
Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and process the crime scene.
Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives with The Major Crimes Unit at 824-8304 or to be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).
Crime scene tape up in local Sebastian cove neighborhood in st aug pic.twitter.com/YfLw0LUUPB— Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 21, 2018
Investigators with The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent shooting, involving a death, which occurred late Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RH1ZSyE7Iv— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) January 21, 2018
