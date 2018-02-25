Man last seen at Orange Park hospital reported missing

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man Saturday night.
Brandon Patrick Pate, 26, has brown eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, the Sheriff's Office said.
Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt and wearing black glasses. His last known location was near the Orange Park Medical Center earlier Saturday, authorities said.
Brandon has concerning health issues and is in need of assistance.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 911.
