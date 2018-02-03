  • Man shot during robbery in Jacksonville's Sans Souci neighborhood

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man told them he was shot and robbed Friday night in the Sans Souci neighborhood. 

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say the shooting and robbery happened in the 6200 block of Barnes Road South at the Heather Ridge Apartments.

    The man was robbed of his wallet before being shot. Police said someone then dropped the man off at a hospital and left. 

    The victim was able to tell police through a translator that two men robbed him and they were strangers to him.

    The man has non-life-threatening injuries. JSO's Robbery Unit is investigating the case.

