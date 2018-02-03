0 Man shot during robbery in Jacksonville's Sans Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man told them he was shot and robbed Friday night in the Sans Souci neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say the shooting and robbery happened in the 6200 block of Barnes Road South at the Heather Ridge Apartments.

The man was robbed of his wallet before being shot. Police said someone then dropped the man off at a hospital and left.

The victim was able to tell police through a translator that two men robbed him and they were strangers to him.

The man has non-life-threatening injuries. JSO's Robbery Unit is investigating the case.

HAPPENING NOW: #JSO investigating after a man was robbed & shot off Barnes Road in Sans Souci. @KaitlynANjax says someone dropped victim off at a hospital & left. #JSO had to bring in translator for the man who claimed he was attacked by 2 suspects. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/HJk6zazuYv — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 3, 2018

#JSO appears to be looking for shell casings on the ground after they say a man was shot at an apartment complex on Barnes Rd. S. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rC0Ii4WCRA — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: #JSO is in this area looking for evidence to link back to suspects who supposedly robbed & shot a man. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YrhVuB3k1m — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 3, 2018

