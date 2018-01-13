Man shot in arm at home in Durbin Crossing

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A man was shot in the arm Friday night at a home in Durbin Crossing.
Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Richmond Drive just after 10:30 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man shot in the arm.
The suspect, a man who is also 35 years old, was taken into custody without incident, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.
The man who was shot was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available, SJSO said.
