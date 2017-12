0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his thirties was taken to the hospital Sunday after Jacksonville police say he was shot in the buttocks.

Police said the shooting happened in the Riverview area on Prospect Road and Adams Avenue. Officers said the man has non life-threatening injuries.

Officers could not confirm with Action News Jax if they have any suspects or people of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident in West Jacksonville, police were called out to another shooting in the area of Canal and Yulee streets.

Police said at about 3:40 p.m., a person in their 20s was shot in the back and has non life-threatening injuries. The person, whose gender has yet to be provided by police, was taken to a hospital, police said.

JSO says a man in his thirties was shot in the buttocks on Prospect Rd. and Adams Rd. They could not confirm if they have any suspects or people of interest. That man has non life threatening injuries. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/p9WtW3bZ4y — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 24, 2017

If you look carefully in this video you can see police cars all the way down the street. This is a very large crime scene on Prospect Rd. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ZxxhriW5zA — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 25, 2017

JSO tells us the shooting happened in one of these houses, but wouldn’t confirm which one. They say they’re actively investigating the scene. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/AwEylV3POB — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 24, 2017

