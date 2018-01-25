Man wanted in connection with Jacksonville armed bank robbery

Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they are actively searching for a man in connection with an armed bank robbery.
Police said Daniel Steele, 35, has an active warrant for the armed robbery.
JSO did not release information on where and when the armed robbery occurred.
Anyone who has any information about the robbery suspect is asked to contact the JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emaiingl the department at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
