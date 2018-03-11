0 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's baseball team plays game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It wasn’t a home game for Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School’s baseball team, but it sure looked like one Friday night at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Dozens showed up in Maroon and Silver to support the Eagles during the Ben Watkins Tournament of Champions. Stoneman Douglas High School parents said the game takes the players' focus off the tragedy that took 17 of their classmates.

“It gives them something to look forward to,” said Greg Strauss, a player's father.

While the players are thinking about runs, not guns, Gov. Rick Scott signed into law new gun restrictions.

He approved a three-day waiting period for the purchase of all firearms and raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21--changes the NRA sees as violating the rights of gun owners. The law also allows some teachers to be armed.

But parents said there’s a lot more that needs to be done.

“I’m just concerned that politicians will look at this, believe they have done something and move on to a different topic,” Strauss said.

After Scott signed the law, the NRA filed a lawsuit challenging the age restriction as a violation of the Second Amendment.

While state leaders fight over exactly what to do, the game goes on, and the support for the victims and the survivors is strong.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.