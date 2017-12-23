Middleburg: Cleaver assault suspect denied bond; likely to stay in jail for a while

0

Middleburg, Fla. - A man accused of attacking a coworker with a cleaver will not be getting out of jail any time soon.

Bond was denied for Ming-Fu Wu on his attempted murder charge,

Wu has a bond of $500,000 on his aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

He's accused of stabbing a man 12 times with a cleaver during a fight over use of a sink.

In the arrest report, it says Zhaowen Lin was using the sink when Wu moved the faucet so he could wash his dishes.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says when Lin told Wu he had to wait his turn, Wu asked Lin if he wanted to fight.

CCSO then says Lin proceeded to stab him multiple times.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us that Zhaowen Lin is in critical condition.

The Clay County Jail tells Action News Jax suspects sometimes wear white suits like the one Wu is wearing in this mug shot when their clothes need to be taken into evidence.

CCSO says Wu was in the country for two days before the stabbing. They say the victim Lin was here for a month. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/F1FXaNcgyn — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 22, 2017

CCSO says this is the path Wu ran along. They say he was picked up at the WalMart across the street. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/WoojdoHNgW — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 22, 2017

In a statement we obtained from the Sheriff’s Office, it says Wu needed an interpreter at his first appearance.

CCSO also says Wu is new to the country.

CCSO says the victim, Lin, has lived here for about a month.

We spoke to a nearby employee who says she never expected this at one of her favorite restaurants.

“I’m just sorry that that happened to them because they are very nice. Very unfortunate,” Tamara Leverette said.

CCSO says they arrested Wu at the Walmart across the street.



