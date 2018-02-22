Missing child alert issued for Lee County 8-year-old girl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Lee County girl likely traveling with two adults, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Thursday.
FDLE officials said Juliet Odierna, 8, was last seen in the area of 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral, Florida.
Odierna was reportedly last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skort and black shoes.
SEE ALSO: Missing Child Alert issued for Lake City teen
Officials said the child might be in the company of Jennifer Odierna, 34, and Theodore Moschovas, 37. Moschovas, the alleged abductor, was last seen wearing a light-blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.
The child and adults might be traveling in a 2016 black Hyundai Accent with a tag number CBN9123.
Anyone with information on the 8-year-old's whereabouts is asked to either contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or 911. Tips can also be reported by calling the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}