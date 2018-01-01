  • Mitchell's Fish Market closes at St. Johns Town Center

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Mitchell's Fish Market at St. Johns Town Center has closed its doors for good, a manager tells Action News Jax.

    The seafood restaurant is owned by Landry's Inc.

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about why the Jacksonville location closed its doors.

