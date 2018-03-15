0 Mom says daughter was barred from walkout at Fort Caroline Middle School

Students from Englewood High School, Wolfson High School, River City Science Academy and other schools all showed their support for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, by walking out marking one month since the shooting.

Luticia Chung’s daughter was looking forward to doing the same at Fort Caroline Middle School.

“She was getting ready to walk out of class with several other classmates and they were met with the principal, a couple of other teachers some administrators,” Chung said.

Chung claims the students were not allowed to leave.

“They were told, ‘Well did you not get the announcement that we’re going to do something in first period? So you guys have to go back’,” Chung said.

According to the Duval County Schools district, students at Fort Caroline Middle were allowed to walkout to the courtyard.

Chung showed Action News Jax an email she said the assistant principal sent parents two days ago letting them know about the school’s plans for a 15-minute demonstration during first period.

The email also asked parents to talk to their children about how they feel about their right to protest.

“She still felt strong about protesting and actually doing it the way that it was arranged,” said Chung.

Chung said she picked up her daughter from school Thursday right before 10 a.m. so they could participate in their own silent protest for 17 minutes.

“She felt very proud and I signed her back in and when they asked me the reason (for her absence), I put 'First Amendment rights,'” Chung said.

A spokesperson for the Duval County school district said, as long as students participated in accordance to their schools’ plan, they wouldn’t face any disciplinary action.

