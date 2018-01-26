0 More than $1 million in heroin and cocaine off the streets of Northeast Florida

Eleven drug traffickers have been arrested and three more are being sought, after a long-term drug investigation that netted cocaine, heroin, guns, and more.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced the results of “Operation Cash Flow” on Friday, so named because the alleged drug traffickers who were arrested represent different organizations, but are connected by the money, according to Williams.

“Blueprint for the complex nature of drug trafficking, not only here in our city, but really all across the nation,” he says.

Along with these arrests came the seizure of about two kilos of heroin, 8.3 kilos of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, five firearms, and more than $100,000. Williams says the cocaine and heroin have a street value of more than $1 million, and the impact of the drugs is not confined to any one part of town. The heroin alone represents about 20,000 individual doses, and Williams says the drug is even more dangerous because it tested positive for being cut with fentanyl.

“Is the driving component in so many of our opioid deaths that we see on our streets every day here in Jacksonville,” he says.

Williams says they’ve seen a rise in heroin in Jacksonville, which they believe to be the result of crack downs on pill mills. He says drug activity right now largely comes from around Atlanta and Houston, but they’re constantly tracking trends and changes- which could include more trafficking through south Florida, if the immigration crack down starts cutting off drug operations through Texas.

Emarrie Jackson, Bernard Brown, and Wayne Norman are still on the loose and are considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This operation ran in partnership with the DEA, FBI, Postal Inspectors, Northeast Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Florida Highway Patrol, and State Attorney’s Office.

