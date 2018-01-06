Woman arrested in New Year's Day murder of young mother at Jacksonville BP

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the killing of a young Jacksonville mother.

Sahara Barkley, 24, was shot on New Year’s Day during a carjacking at the BP station on Stockton Street in Riverside. Barkley, the mother of a 1-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said late Friday night that 22-year-old Tairrah McGriff was arrested for Barkley's murder.

#BREAKING: Tairrah McGriff was arrested & charged with murdering Sahara Barkley. She was shot and killed New Years Day at a BP gas station on Stockton St @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oVS5unvHxy — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 6, 2018

JSO said McGriff was identified by a tip after surveillance video from the BP was released. A warrant was issued for McGriff on Wednesday and she turned herself in on Friday night.

JSO said McGriff and Barkley got into an altercation and McGriff shot Barkley. Police do not believe that the two women knew each other.

Barkley's mother, Rosie Brooks White, told Action News Jax she was relieved to hear of the arrest.

"I'm glad that justice will be served for my baby," White said.

White also said that she will be in court on Saturday when McGriff is scheduled to appear.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account and White said that the money will be used for the funeral and what's left will be used to take care of Barkley's son.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.