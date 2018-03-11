Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pole on Arlington Expressway, witness says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on the Arlington Expressway Sunday.
Reports are telling Action News Jax a motorcyclist died in the crash.
A witness told Action News Jax the motorcyclist sped past him at about 70 to 80 miles per hour. Shortly after, he said, he saw the motorcycle had crashed into a pole and was lying on the ground.
All eastbound lanes from Liberty Street to A. Philip Randolph Boulevard are closed, according to FHP.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert at 6:09 p.m. that it has officers working the traffic accident.
