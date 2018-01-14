Motorcyclist died in Ponte Vedra crash

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash in Ponte Vedra, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the traffic crash at Palm Valley Road and Davis Park Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was traveling east on Palm Valley Road in the left lane.
A man driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling west on Palm Valley Road. The truck tried to turn left onto Davis Park Road in front of the motorcyclist who then struck the trailer in the middle of the intersection, the Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Baptist South Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said they will release the name of the victim after his family has been notified of his death.
The Sheriff's Office said charges are pending further investigation.
