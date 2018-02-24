A man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Saturday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.
Police said the man, who was driving a motorcycle, collided with an SUV at Beach Boulevard and 12th street. The SUV had pulled out in front of the motorcycle, police said.
Authorities said the motorcyclist was awake and alert on the way to the hospital. His injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
Officers said the SUV driver is cooperating.
The roads have reopened after a brief closure because of the accident.
Motorcyclist hurt in Jacksonville Beach crash | https://t.co/eqT3Ud3Kn1 pic.twitter.com/3hRDgyMHzm— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}