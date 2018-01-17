Murder charge filed against Jacksonville woman found with daughter's body in W. Va.

A Jacksonville mother is now charged in her daughter's murder, according to a Florida affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by Action News Jax.
Erica Newsome, 37, was arrested in West Virginia in August. Police say she removed the body of her child, 11-year-old Kaye-lea Plummer, from her car after getting into a crash.
Newsome is facing charges of murder in the second-degree and aggravated child abuse.
According to the warrant, a search of Newsome's phone turned up several web searches. Among them were the search terms "alligator ponds," "fatal bridge accidents in Jacksonville," "fatal car accidents off cliffs in flames," "people killed on Virginia cliffs" and "Virginia highways that has huge cliffs."
The medical examiner in West Virginia determined Kaye-lea's manner of death to be homicide and injuries to Kaye-lea's "head, torso and extremities were determined to be due to assault and contributed to her death," the warrant said.
The medical examiner also found evidence of malnutrition, strangulation and suffocation.
