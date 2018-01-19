  • 'Mushrooms' growing from moldy Jacksonville apartment ceilings

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some tenants at the Commons Apartments on Anniston Road are outraged after they tell us the complex did nothing to fix mold and mushrooms sprouting from the ceiling and walls.

    Former Commons leasing agent Megan Bianchi described to Action News Jax how the complex handled tenants' claims of mold in the doorways, walls and ceilings.

    “Every day, we had work orders placed and some of them have been there since October and still haven’t been taken care of,” Bianchi said.

    She described the growths as “mold along the walls and mushrooms growing from the ceiling.” 

    We went to the complex and spoke to three tenants, who said leaks also cause pools of water on the floor.

    “My friend’s baby fell down because there was so much water on the ground. We told them the problem. They were supposed to fix it to, but they never fixed it either,” Carlos Contreras said.

    Moments into our conversation with Contreras, we were greeted by an employee of the complex.

    We asked her, “Tenants here are saying that there’s mold all over their apartment?”

    She said, “There’s one person that we’re taking care of and that’s it. That’s all I have to say. Y'all need to leave.”

    But tenants told us the complex did nothing after multiple complaints. 

    “Then we called them again, we told them the same problem. They told us, ‘We’ll return tomorrow,’ but nothing again,” Contreras said. 

    "The residents don’t know who to call to get help,” Bianchi said.

    The complex declined to comment when we asked what steps are being taken to remedy any mold damage. 

