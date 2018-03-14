  • Nassau County brush fires: Crews fight fires near SR-200

    4:40 p.m. update: Florida Forest Service says the SR-200 fire has burned 8 acres and forward progression has been stopped.

    One outbuilding was damaged and evacuations are being lifted.

    4:30 p.m. update: Businesses near Courtney Isles are on standby as crews work to control several brush fires.

    No businesses have been ordered to evacuate yet but employees at several stores said they have been contacted by law enforcement.

    4:15 p.m. update: Courtney Isles apartment complex has been evacuated as Florida Forest Service crews fight several brush fires off SR 200.

    Nassau County Emergency Management told Action News Jax that a shelter will be opened for those who had to evacuate.

    Original story: Florida Forest Service crews are fighting multiple small brush fires in Nassau County.

    The fires near SR 200 and Ezell Lane are spreading quickly with flames up to 10 feet, Florida Forest Service said.

    Crews are working multiple small brush #fires near State Road 200 in #NassauCounty

