0 Nassau County brush fires: Crews fight fires near SR-200

ON TV: Watch CBS47 at 5 for live reports on the very latest on the Nassau County brush fires and evacuations. Click to watch

4:40 p.m. update: Florida Forest Service says the SR-200 fire has burned 8 acres and forward progression has been stopped.

One outbuilding was damaged and evacuations are being lifted.

SR 200 fire update: 8 acres total and forward progression has been stopped. One out building damaged and evacuations are being lifted — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 14, 2018

SR 200 is backed up due to multiple brush fires in the area. @FFS_Jax tells us the fires are no longer spreading. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FIgKwKQc9u — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) March 14, 2018

4:30 p.m. update: Businesses near Courtney Isles are on standby as crews work to control several brush fires.

No businesses have been ordered to evacuate yet but employees at several stores said they have been contacted by law enforcement.

4:15 p.m. update: Courtney Isles apartment complex has been evacuated as Florida Forest Service crews fight several brush fires off SR 200.

Nassau County Emergency Management told Action News Jax that a shelter will be opened for those who had to evacuate.

BRUSH FIRE EVACUATION

Brush Fire at pages Dairy and Chester Rd. The area is being evacuated including Courtney Isles Apartments. Please call the Emergency Operations Center at 904-548-0900. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 14, 2018

Original story: Florida Forest Service crews are fighting multiple small brush fires in Nassau County.

The fires near SR 200 and Ezell Lane are spreading quickly with flames up to 10 feet, Florida Forest Service said.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK:

Sending a few crews to assist our brothers and sisters to the north in Nassau with a brush fire just north of SR200 — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 14, 2018

Wildfire Alert: Fl Forest Service crews are arriving on the scene of multiple small brush fires near SR200 and Ezell Lane in Nassau County @NassauEM pic.twitter.com/KgHDCNJDpS — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 14, 2018

View from SR200 in Yulee near Pages Dairy Road. At last report 3-4 separate fires with moderate to fast rates of spread and 8-10 foot flame lengths. 2 engines and 2 dozers on scene now, fixed-wing in route. @NassauEM @NCSO_FL pic.twitter.com/G2MqRE6PMp — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 14, 2018

Looks like 3-4 fires near SR200 and Pages Dairy Road. Forestry engines and dozers on scene pic.twitter.com/wgsS4pRNv6 — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) March 14, 2018

Believe we can see the smoke from a new wildfire in Nassau county from JIA #FirstAlertWX skycam. @FFS_Jax pic.twitter.com/lA4th4zaWZ — Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) March 14, 2018

Courtney Isles and the surrounding area evacuated as crews fight several brush fires off SR-200. @FFS_Jax says up to 4 fires are spreading quickly with flames up to 10 feet @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/1A2tXQ3LCW pic.twitter.com/cNbNlnRDPm — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.