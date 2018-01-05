Nassau County residents spend second day without power

0

Hundreds in Nassau County spent a second day in the dark.

Electric crews have been working around the clock to get power back on for everyone.

“It was awful. It was freezing outside, it was bad,” homeowner Pat Reed said.

Electric crews have been working tirelessly driving street to street restoring power to the thousands who lost power in Southern Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Reed said her family lost power Wednesday around noon and there were seven people in her house, including a baby.

Crews from out of state are here in Hilliard helping to restore power for the hundreds in the dark still

“We pulled mattresses into our living room last night in front of the gas logs,” Reed said.

Several other electric companies were called in to help.

Travis Woolridge from Tifton, Georgia said he got the call Wednesday afternoon and has been working since early Thursday morning.

“It’s cold outside and everyone want to get their lights back on so we want to do it and do it safety,” Woolridge said.

He said he can’t give an exact time as to when all power will be restored because it depends on the severity of the issue.

“Sometimes it takes an hour to get back on and sometimes it takes 10 minutes,” Woolridge said.

As for Reed, she expected her power to be back on by noon and her electricity was restored around 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I’m real happy to see Okefenokee,” Reed said.



