Nassau pastor says he's being bullied by housing developer

0

A Nassau County pastor is calling out his housing developer in a social media video that’s gaining traction.

Tony Nolan claimed he’s being “corporate bullied” by AV Homes. He said the house he was trying to build for his family in “Amelia Walk” was damaged during a storm.

In the nine-minute video, Nolan shows clips, dated November, of rain water dripping from his ceiling. He said AV Homes refused to correctly repair the damage and is now denying to refund the deposit of over $31,000 deposit that he put down to build the home.

The Facebook video has been shared more than 250 times.

A broker with AV Homes said the company repaired all of the drywall and brought in a third-party inspector to assess any damage.

Action News Jax spoke with other residents in Amelia Walk who said they ran into issues during their build-out.

One woman, who didn’t want to go on camera, said there was a leak in her house during construction. She said she had to pester AV Homes to make sure the issue was resolved.

AV Homes said it will send Action News Jax a full statement addressing Nolan’s claims. The company also said, if Nolan agrees, it is willing to walk Action News Jax through the home to see the repairs it has made and to provide a copy of the inspection report.

According to the Better Business Bureau, AV Homes has an A- rating.

A local pastor says he's being "Corporate Bullied" by his housing developer. I'm working on this story for 5:30 on @ActionNewsJax . I'll tell you the issue he's running into and why it might not be an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/zN96XK9I3m — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 15, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.