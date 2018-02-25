A Navy Officer from Orange Park was identified as the victim struck by a spinning helicopter blade.
Navy Lt. James E. Mazzuchelli, 32, died Saturday after he was critically injured by the tail rotor of a UH-1Y Venom on Feb. 21, according to Military.com.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Mazzuchelli was assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, stationed at MCAS Camp Pendleton in California.
He was commissioned in the Navy in June 2010. He was previously deployed with HMLA-267 to Japan in 2016 as part of the Unit Deployment Program, according to Marine spokeswoman Capt. Morgan M. Frazer.
“Lt. James Mazzuchelli was an incredibly talented physician and sailor,” said Col. Matthew Mowery, commanding officer of MAG-39. “His contagious enthusiasm, motivation, and love for the Marines and sailors of HMLA-267 and MAG-39 has been evident in the outpouring of grief at his loss and the support being shown to his family and close friends. His willingness to join the Navy and elect to serve faithfully with the Marines should give a sense of pride to all of us who serve our country that we are surrounded by heroes every day. James and his contribution to our Corps will be sorely missed."
Navy officer from Orange Park struck, killed by helicopter blade | https://t.co/i594x6wf6M pic.twitter.com/Mvt5hMUhB4— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 25, 2018
