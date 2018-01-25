Neighbor: Jacksonville hair stylist was 'nervous,' 'crying' day before she was murdered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hair stylist’s ex-boyfriend, Marvin Williams, was booked into jail Wednesday, charged with her murder.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found Cassandra Valentin, 61, stabbed to death in her Moncrief home Monday.
“She was nervous and she cried, and I said, 'What was wrong,' but she wouldn’t say nothing,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.
“'Just leave it alone,' is all she said,” said the neighbor who even begged her to stay with her. “I said, 'Cassandra, don’t go.' We hugged each other and I said, 'Stay here,' and she said, 'No, I’m going home.'”
Hours later, police found Valentin stabbed to death in her Moncrief home.
Action News Jax checked court records and found a 2013 domestic violence injunction against Williams, after Valentin said Williams beat her, raped her, and held her at knifepoint.
In 2012, Valentin reported that Williams had fractured bones in her face, but the injunction was dismissed because Valentin didn’t show up for court. Williams also served 15 years in prison for a 1995 assault and armed robbery in South Carolina.
“Face the demons that you have always had in your life. He’s a demon,” said Sarah Hill Lawver, Williams’ cousin.
