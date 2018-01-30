0 Neighbors: Man shot in leg in St. Augustine as people fired at milk jugs during target practice

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A local man is recovering after deputies in St. Johns County said he was shot in the leg while other people were having target practice.

The accidental shooting happened Sunday on Choctaw Street near State Road 16 in St. Augustine.

Several houses were also hit as well.

Neighbors told Action News Jax people were firing at milk jugs. Many homes were in the line of fire, but one neighbor says it was just Sunday fun day.

The 5300 block of Choctaw Street was quiet on Monday, but according to a neighbor who doesn't want to be identified, Sunday was a bloody scene.

"There was blood trickling down his leg and he was sitting at the end of his driveway. I didn't think much of it," the neighbor said.

But the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office did. According to a police report, 55-year-old Robert Tucker was shot in the leg as a result of target practice at property behind his home. He was taken to Flagler Hospital and is stable. Two nearby homes had bullet holes.

"People target shoot out here all the time. It was someone being careless what they were doing," the neighbor said. "It's a once a million chance something like that happens I would think you have a more of a chance to get mauled by a polar bear in Florida than shot in your own front yard because of a stray round."

However, this isn't the first time someone has been shot in this general area because of an apparent stray bullet.

Back in August, 51-year-old Chester Ratliff was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the 4600 block of State Road 16, about 10 minutes away.

The neighbor we talked to said the shooting isn't too alarming in rural St. Johns County.

"It's Sunday fun day, go to church, have lunch, go out, ride your motorcycle, go shoot, have fun, go back to work on Monday," he said.

Detectives are speaking to the people involved and say charges are pending in the investigation.

