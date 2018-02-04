0 Neighbors: Vandals shatter dozens of car windows in Riverside

Vandals shattered more than 25 car windows in Riverside early Saturday, according to neighbors.

Action News Jax was there as police talked with neighbors on Acosta Street, where at least three car windows were broken.

One of them was a yellow Chevy Camaro, which the owner said officers dusted for fingerprints.

Car windows shattered in a #Jacksonville neighborhood. We’re told these are two of the cars hit in a series of break ins in Riverside @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0iUuOpuzmv — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 3, 2018

Just found another shattered window in Riverside @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7QDFKWLepB — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 3, 2018

“I’m moving out of this area because of all this,” Kaylee Munch said.

Munch tells Action News Jax that her neighbor found several people outside their house at approximately 3 a.m.

“She had seen them peering into my car windshield with lights and when she yelled at them they ran away,” Munch said.

She said her window was spared but the vandals broke two of her neighbors' windows.

Andrew Nixon said he also woke up to broken glass a few blocks from Munch on Dellwood Avenue.

“I called the JSO phone number, had a cop come out,” Nixon said. “That’s how I found out about 35 cars had their windows broken.”

Aaron Sarchet said he spent the morning sweeping broken glass after windows on his and his wife’s cars were shattered on Dellwood.

“I just don’t feel so safe anymore at night,” Susan Worthington said. “If somebody is going to break into a car they might rob you too."

Worthington was among several neighbors who said they’d like to see more police patrolling the area.

“I’m moving out of this area because of all this,” Munch said. “Which is sad because I really like Riverside and I’m sad these kind of situations are pushing me out of it.”

Action News Jax reached out to JSO for information about the total number of cars broken into and to find out if anyone was arrested.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.